From the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri barracks in Corleone, it seems that in the terrible accident that occurred on Saturday night in which two teenage boys lost their lives, the 16 year old was driving the car Rosario Leto. The one who, together with the 18-year-old Giulia Sorrentino, lost his life in the terrible impact against trees.

An evening with friends that literally turned into one irreparable tragedy. A stunt, a moment of youthful unconsciousness. These would apparently be the reasons that cost the two young boys their lives.

It was just after dinner time and Rosario Leto, Giulia Sorrentino and two of their friends left the house to spend a leisure evening in a pub in Bacquino.

The Pope di Rosario had agreed to leave him there his cara black Fiat Punto, as long as the largest of the group, a 19-year-old with a driving license, was driving.

Then, around 2:00 in the morning, the decision to move to another room by Prizzi. Rosario at that point insisted a lot with his friends to be able to drive the car, even though she was too young to do so.

On the way, unfortunately, the irreparable happened. Rosario accelerated too much and the car lost grip on the asphalt and ended up off road and slamming violently into trees.

The story of the friends of Rosario Leto

In the impact Rosario and Giulia were thrown out of the windows and died instantly. The other two, a 19 year old and a 17 year old, were rescued and taken to the neighbors Corleone and Palermo hospitals.

According to what was reported by Palermo Todayit would have been the two surviving boys to provide this information which will be very useful for the investigation.

The toxicological analyzes, carried out on all four young people, confirmed that nobody of them that evening had consumed alcohol or drugs.

The Carabinieri will continue with the interrogations to clarify what happened as possible. Meanwhile, the mayor of Corleone Nicolò Nicolosi proclaimed the city ​​mourning for the day the funeral will be held.