Formula 1 has entered a new era this year thanks to the revolution in technical regulation that has disrupted, even more than was expected, the hierarchical order we had been accustomed to during the last few seasons. So here is Mercedes, world constructors champion for eight consecutive years, find themselves struggling, while in the center-group battles they faced Haas and Alfa Romeo, which for years had been relegated to the bottom of the grid. The sixth round of this long season will take place in Barcelona, ​​on the track considered the reference point par excellence for understanding the performance level of the various single-seaters and the performance ‘grid’ of the various teams.

Presenting the Catalan weekend the Danish Kevin Magnussen, revelation of this start of the World Championship right behind the wheel of the Haas, expressed his opinion on this new Circus. “I think this year there is a good chance that the competitive order will change a bit. We saw the Mercedes out of shape, the Alfa Romeo that sometimes had a podium pace and other times we were there. The competition is very close – explained the Dane – and I think it will be an interesting season. You don’t enjoy yourself if you know you can’t be competitive, but this time there’s no reason to say we can’t be competitive: everyone has a chance “.

His teammate was much more in difficulty than Magnussen Mick Schumacher. In fact, the young German has yet to score his first points this season. “I don’t think we understand the car 100% yet, I don’t think anyone does – explained the son of art – because we are still trying to understand the reasons why the machine behaves the way it behaves. We also have updates coming that can make it difficult to further understand the medium as it continues to develop. If the car remained the same, maybe you would know it better after five races just because it is the same, but we continually intervene to try to make it faster.“, He concluded.