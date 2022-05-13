Picture: Manufacturer

Camp

Airbnb, the private rental of houses or apartments over the network, has turned the market inside out. Now, with “rentalholidays.de”, a start-up is stepping up that transfers this idea and the system to the caravanning world. Also on board is Zurich Insurance, which covers every rental. Mobile home owners should earn something in this way, renters saved up to 40 percent compared to conventional offers for caravans and up to 30 percent for mobile homes. The offer starts this week, only around 100 vehicles are still being offered, and mobile homes over 7.5 tons are also available. Anyone over the age of 23 can rent, this limit can be increased by the owner who rents his vehicle. Behind Rentalholidays are three young founders with industry experience. (fbs.)