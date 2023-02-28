An incomparable friendship is the one that Ana and Hannah had, which is narrated in “My best friend, Anne Frank“, which is available at Netflix. Learn more about this moving film in the note.

Over the years, a period of conflict in the 20th century became a pretext for telling harsh stories. The vicissitudes of World War II are reflected in films such as “Life is beautiful” (1997), “The boy in the striped pajamas” (2008) and “My best friend, Anne Frank” (2021). This latest tape, which is available on the streaming giant Netflix, narrates the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar.

The film is based on the novel “Memories of Anne Frank: reflections of a girlhood friend”, from the writer Alison Leslie Godand was under the direction of Ben Sombogaart, who also spoke with Hannah Goslar (Hanneli Goslar) herself to present the story along with what was told in Leslie’s book.

The feature film takes place in two time lines. The first shows the moments of joy of the couple of friends in Amsterdam and the second the cruelty of the Holocaust.

Goslar currently lives in Israel and is 93 years old. She was a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust. She was able to move in with her sister in Jerusalem and was able to continue her life. In different interviews that she has given, she always remembers Ana as “a little girl with a lot of desire to live.”

