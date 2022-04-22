The girl appeared in the photo that Ronaldo published with his family members on his official account on “Instagram”.

The Manchester United star carried his young daughter, while the rest of Ronaldo’s family smiled for the photo.

The former Juventus player attached the photo with a comment that said: “Finally in our happy home after Georgina came home with our daughter. I thank everyone for their feelings and kind words and their support for us.”

“We felt the love and respect you have for our family thanks to your sympathetic comments,” he added.

On Monday evening, Ronaldo announced the death of his newborn child, from his girlfriend, and demanded some privacy in an official statement.

In the statement, which he posted on his accounts on social media, on Monday, the Manchester United star announced the birth of a new girl, and the death of her twin brother during childbirth.

Ronaldo wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our little boy. This is the worst kind of pain any parent can feel. The birth of our child gives us strength in these moments and gives us some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their efforts, expertise and support. We are devastated by This death, and we ask you to give us some privacy at this difficult time. Our baby you are an angel and we will love you forever.”

And in the statement published on Ronaldo’s accounts, the signature of the Portuguese star and his Spanish girlfriend Georgina appeared.