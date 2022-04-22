Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The probable responsible for committing the aggravated femicide of Itzel O21 years old, occurred on Wednesday morning in the central neighborhood in the municipality of El Fuerte, Hueman F, 33 years old, He was already admitted to the Goros Dos Penitentiary Center.

Minutes before 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, state investigative police officers went to the prison located in the Goros Dos ejido and handed over the suspect of killing the worker of a beauty salon. The individual was wearing a red shirt, beige shorts and sandals.

This subject was captured moments after allegedly hitting Itzel O with a hammer, who died due to multiple head injuries.

The cruel attack occurred at a home located in Zaragoza between Ángel Flores and Donato Guerra, in the central neighborhood, in the Magical Town, after Hueman tricked his victim into the building.