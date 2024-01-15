Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since his arrival to Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has succeeded in making a positive impact on the league championship and the competition in it, as he opened the way for dozens of stars who play in Europe to move to Saudi clubs, and thanks to his professionalism and strong commitment, he was able to take the team’s players to “another level.” In training and diet for players, especially local players.

The “Madeira Rocket”, which won 5 Golden Balls, was keen to show this “professionalism” everywhere within the club and not just inside the “green rectangle”, and proved to everyone that he did not come to Saudi Arabia for the sake of a “warrior's break” to rest after a long and busy journey. With championships, achievements and records, he came to continue his career with passion, love and professionalism in order to add more achievements to his credit, even though he will be 39 years old on February 5.

Jose Belisa, the club's nutrition specialist, bears witness to this change that Ronaldo brought about in the players' eating habits. He said in an interview with the newspaper “Marca”: I worked with a large number of athletes at the highest level in various sports, and many of them were “role models” in work, discipline and perseverance. And continuity, but I admit that Ronaldo surpassed everyone else and reached a completely different level, to the point that I personally benefit from him.

He added: Ronaldo has become like a “school” from which everyone in the club learns, and he had a great impact in improving the players’ level of physical fitness and completely changing their eating habits.

Marca said, quoting Belisa as saying: If Ronaldo continued all these years at the top, it is because he followed a strict system of training and nutrition throughout his football career and was able to transfer his experiences to all Al-Nasr players, especially the local ones, and this is something that pleases me and comforts me. A lot in dealing with the rest of the players regarding their nutrition system.

Belisa admitted that the club has changed a lot during the last two seasons. There was no “nutrition expert” before the arrival of Ronaldo, who succeeded in changing the players’ training and nutrition habits, so they became more professional. He also contributed to modernizing some of the club’s facilities, especially the “kitchen” and some routine patterns. He received the help of everyone in the club, and we still have a lot of work to do, although we are progressing and developing with giant steps.

