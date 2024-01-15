The X account | Official Twitter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth shared a short clip of Cloud and company's new adventure, showing off the quick travel And loading times reduced to the bone to move from one part of the game world to another.

In fact, as we can see, once the map has been opened and a suitable fast travel point has been selected, it is a question of a transition with black screen that lasts just a few seconds before you can reach the indicated place. We're not talking about record times achieved by Insomniac Games in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but the result is undoubtedly remarkable and will certainly make fans happy, considering the large amount of secondary missions and extra activities that the game will offer, which could increase the hour counter up to triple digits.