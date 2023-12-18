NNobody gets sung at the cradle, not even Keith Richards. But the fact that the Rolling Stones are back at the top, namely in the record charts, this fall and in the seventh decade of their existence with what may not even be their last studio album is one of the most unlikely stories under the sun, or at least of all sorts. The renewed appreciation is certainly also due to criteria that are not purely artistic; But you still have to get to that point before you can stay for so long in a job that requires exhaustion and, in Richards' case, didn't offer any way to switch into slow gear away from the stage and studio.

The guitarist's death has been predicted for a time that will soon be twice as long as the lifespan of his famous colleagues. But he didn't let anything keep him down or even get him down – neither the set-up game in London between the press and the police, when he and Mick Jagger were blown up in a drug raid that was guaranteed to be unsound under the rule of law and put in prison for a short time which he was later imprisoned again and for a longer period of time; nor about the changes in personnel on his instrument, when, after Brian Jones' expulsion and death, he switched from lead to rhythm guitar – and there, as a human riff, found his purpose – not even with a superior player at his side, who Mick Taylor was and who he tolerated next to him without any visible problems.