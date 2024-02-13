His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” met today, Tuesday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Cuba, as part of the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit 2024, which began in Dubai yesterday. Monday, under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments,” and will continue until tomorrow, Wednesday, February 14.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussed with the Cuban Prime Minister bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation in all fields..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also witnessed the signing of the cooperation and knowledge exchange agreement between the government of the UAE and the government of the friendly Republic of Cuba..

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between world governments, for the benefit of all peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz praised the UAE’s successful experience in government work and its constant endeavor to exchange experiences with governments around the world..

His Excellency also praised the level of relations between his country and the UAE, pointing to the vital role that the World Government Summit plays in developing international cooperation and enabling government officials around the world to face future challenges..

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation..

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current edition, witnesses the presence of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 conferences. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.