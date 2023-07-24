The Biancoceleste club has officially presented the third kit for next season via a post on its social channels

The picture relating to the shirts for next season is made up. After the first (light blue) and the second (blue), Lazio presents the third kit of the season. In fact, through a post that appeared on the club’s official social channels, the Biancocelesti unveiled the new shirt. The rumors have been confirmed: the shirt is white with some blue details and a design that recalls ancient Rome and plays with the Roman numeral L, fifty. The exceptional models are Marusic, Felipe Anderson, Cataldi and Maximiano, as well as Casal, Romagnoli and Patric. This is the explanation given on the club’s official website. “The SS Lazio Third Kit designed by Mizuno completes the trilogy of shirts for the 2023-24 season that celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first SS Lazio championship of 1973-74.

The design of the shirt is characterized by the interweaving of the letter “L” which in Roman numeral means “50”, like the anniversary of the Scudetto. The “L” pattern creates a classic-inspired graphic motif printed in relief on the front of the shirt, on the collar and on the sleeves. The geometric design creates a mosaic effect that is a tribute to the magnificence of ancient Rome. The kit is completed by navy blue shorts characterized by the side insert with the geometric “L” motif on the side and navy blue socks. The kits of the new collection will be produced in 100% recyclable and breathable polyester. It is a concerted willingness from both parties to concretely demonstrate the commitment to sustainability and reduction of the carbon footprint”. See also The top 5 best-selling jerseys in MLS: Chicharito and Vela are NOT at the top

This is the description you read on the site to buy the shirt. “The design of the Mizuno third kit completes the trilogy of kits celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first SS Lazio championship. The shirt combines inspiration from Roman numerals and mosaics. This is reflected in an embossed ‘L’ graphic on the front of the jersey and in the motifs used on the collar and sleeves to represent the 50th anniversary translated through Roman numerals and the visual history of the mosaic”.

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 7:17 pm)

