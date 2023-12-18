Myśl Polska: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have exhausted all resources amid the strengthening of the Russian army

Columnist Krzysztof Podgurski said that the Russian army is superior to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) at the front. This is what he's talking about wrote in an article for Myśl Polska.

Podgursky emphasized that the Ukrainian military has exhausted all resources against the backdrop of the strengthening and growth of Russian forces. According to him, Moscow “supplies a lot of new, as well as repaired and modernized equipment from post-Soviet resources.”

“Mobilized Russian reservists, whom, according to the president, [России Владимира] Putin, there are 240 thousand at the front, they have undergone fairly good training,” noted the Western expert. The journalist added that the current situation in the sphere of finance and military industry in Ukraine does not help its army.

Earlier, American intelligence officer Scott Ritter pointed out the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, the incompetence of the Kyiv authorities and the leadership of the US Armed Forces is to blame for this.