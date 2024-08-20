12 months ago the injury

One year later, Daniel Ricciardo returns to Holland. In Zandvoort last season, the Australian – who had recently taken over from Nyck De Vries in the then AlphaTauri team – suffered a fracture in the left hand after being the victim of an accident during FP2 and being forced to miss five Grands Prix (including the one in the Netherlands), handing over his car to New Zealander Liam Lawson, who later became his main rival for the seat in 2025.

Introducing this year’s race, scheduled for the return from the summer break, Ricciardo could not help but recall what happened 12 months ago, hoping to experience a better weekend this year: “Last year my vintage there turned upside down – the pilot recalled aussie – but until the incident with Oscar I really liked the circuit and the car was fantastic. I am confident we can continue where we left off before the break, our trend was positive and we are definitely fighting for points”he commented.

Tsunoda, desire to show off

There is also anticipation to see him back on the track Yuki-Tsunodaalways eager to prove to Red Bull that he is the right candidate to replace Sergio Perez in 2025: “I enjoyed the break and now I’m ready to get back to racing. I’m back in Japan and had a great time meeting up with friends and family. – commented the Japanese pilot – then I came back to Italy and I followed a training program, with a lot of cycling and also a bit of wakeboarding. Now we go to Zandvoort, a unique challenge with its narrow and twisty track and its banked corners. We finished the first part of the season well, so I want to keep this momentum going from now on”.