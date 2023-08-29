Finding your unique voice in drawing in the 21st century can be likened to searching for a needle in a haystack.

With countless artists stamping their mark on history with iconic styles, it can feel daunting to find your place.

Yet, modern times have seen an eruption of novel, avant-garde artistic expressions, expanding the horizon for budding artists.

Paradoxically, to truly discover your own unique style, you may have to look beyond yourself, drawing inspiration from the world around you.

Nine Brushstrokes to Unveil Your Artistic Whisper

“Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.” – Edgar Degas.

Drawing from this wisdom, the journey to unearthing your unique artistic voice is not about erasing or neglecting what’s been done, but crafting a perspective that makes others see the world through your eyes.

The following pieces of advice aim to guide you through this transformative expedition, equipping you with the tools and insights to sculpt your distinctive mark in the evolving artistic community.

From Practice to Perfection

Practice is the golden rule for any artist. Consider Vincent van Gogh, who produced more than 2,000 artworks but is best known for a mere fraction of them that really encapsulate his remarkable style. Why? Practice.

Like a toddler learning to walk, your artistic voice matures with each stroke, sketch, and shade. Dive deep, experiment, and remember: every mistake you make is a lesson in disguise.

Studies have shown that consistent practice improves neural efficiency. By regularly engaging in drawing, your brain gets better at understanding spatial relations and controlling hand movements.

Immersing yourself in practice doesn’t just hone your skills—it lets you find what truly resonates with you.

Dive into the Imperfect

Leonardo da Vinci, in his notebooks, left behind sketches and ideas that were far from the masterpieces we remember him for. These sketches were his ventures into the imperfect. Embracing imperfection is liberating. It’s a lesson in humility and growth.

When you draw subjects that challenge you, you’re broadening your horizons. Can’t nail that frog’s leap? Check out this frog drawing tutorial for beginners (and skilled artists too).

Just as da Vinci sketched anatomy or flying machines imperfectly, facing your artistic fears propels you into realms you hadn’t ventured before, helping you grow, evolve, and carve out a niche that’s authentically yours.

Stand on the Shoulders of Giants

Every great artist was once a student. Pablo Picasso was greatly influenced by African art. Georgia O’Keeffe found inspiration in the works of Arthur Wesley Dow.

Studying other artists isn’t about mimicking them, but about understanding the essence of their art. When you dive into their work, it’s like peeling back layers, uncovering their influences, struggles, and breakthroughs.

You’re not just looking at paint on canvas; you’re understanding a narrative. Soak in their techniques, be inspired by their perspectives, and use these insights as stepping stones, not just templates.

Your journey might parallel theirs, but remember, your destination — your unique voice — will be distinct.

Meditative Muse

Meditation isn’t exclusively for those in monasteries. Famous artists like Marina Abramović have integrated meditation into their art practices.

Research, including studies from Harvard University, has shown that meditation can change the brain’s structure, enhancing areas related to attention and sensory processing.

Regular meditation amplifies focus, declutters your mind, and fosters creativity. By centering yourself, you’re not only reducing stress, but you’re opening channels to inspiration that might have previously been blocked by the noise of daily life.

Reflect on Your Artistic Timeline

Strolling down memory lane isn’t just nostalgic; it’s enlightening. Think of artists like Picasso, who had distinct periods–the Blue Period, the Rose Period, and so on. Each phase was a reflection of his life experiences and emotions.

Similarly, analyzing your old works versus your new ones can offer insights into your emotional, technical, and conceptual growth. Some elements might remain consistent, indicating your core preferences or styles.

But noting the changes–whether in technique, subjects, or color palettes–helps you understand your trajectory. Recognizing and understanding these patterns can provide invaluable guidance as you continue to evolve and seek your unique voice.

Grow and Glow

Art is a dynamic entity, changing as the artist changes. Frida Kahlo’s works, for instance, are a testament to her life’s joys and sorrows, each painting evolving with her experiences.

As you journey through life, face trials, celebrate triumphs, or simply evolve as a person, your art will metamorphose along with you. This evolution isn’t just about technique, but also the emotion and essence infused in each piece.

Celebrate this growth, for it’s a reflection of your personal journey, and the depths and heights you’ve traversed in both your art and life.

Tool-Trotting Adventures

Artistic innovation often springs from unfamiliar grounds. When Monet began experimenting with his now-iconic lily paintings, he was exploring a blend of outdoor settings with varied tools and techniques.

Changing your tool or medium can be the spark you need.

For a sketch artist, the tactile experience of molding clay or the digital world’s limitless boundaries can usher in unexplored creativity avenues. It’s like learning a new language—you begin to see and express in ways previously unknown to you, leading to a deeper and richer artistic lexicon.

Wanderlust Whispers

Paul Gauguin left Europe for Tahiti, and in that exotic locale, his art transformed, reflecting the island’s vibrant culture and colors. Travel isn’t just about new sights— it’s about experiencing diverse cultures, histories, and landscapes.

Studies have shown that travel can enhance creativity and promote overall well-being, and that spending time on experiences rather than objects makes us even happier.

Every journey, be it the serenity of Santorini sunsets or the Himalayas’ majesty, can infuse your artwork with fresh colors, emotions, and stories. Every place holds a story, and as an artist, you have the privilege of narrating it in your unique style.

Critics: The Unwanted Mentors

Walt Disney was once fired because he “lacked imagination and had no good ideas.” Imagine if he had let that critique define him. Criticism, though sometimes hard to swallow, can offer objective insights into your work.

While not all feedback will be valid or useful, discerning and constructive criticism can help identify areas of improvement.

So, instead of viewing critics as adversaries, consider them as imperfect mentors. Their words, when processed with an open mind, can be valuable stepping stones, refining your skills and guiding you to a clearer, more distinguished artistic voice.

Some Final Thoughts

The journey to finding your artistic voice is a continuous learning curve filled with experiments, travels, and feedback.

Remember, every step, mistake, and piece of advice is shaping your unique identity in the art world. Stay open-minded, keep evolving, and trust your process.