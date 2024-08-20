With the BMW M235i Racing, the BMW M240i Racing and the BMW M2 CS Racing, BMW M Motorsport has made the competitiveness and technical sophistication of its racing cars a tradition.

These cars are the perfect springboard to the higher GT4 and GT3 classes. The engineers at the Bavarian manufacturer are currently working on the development of a new car that will round off the customer racing portfolio as an entry-level model into motorsport.

Further details on BMW M Motorsport’s entry-level car will be announced at a later date.

BMW M2 Racing Cup 2026 Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“Proximity to our customers is one of the maxims we pursue at BMW M Motorsport. From our point of view, this also includes offering a grassroots race car that teams and racing newcomers can afford and which at the same time offers them BMW M Motorsport technology at the highest level,” said Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to announce the successor model to the BMW M235i Racing, M240i Racing and M2 CS Racing. Our engineers are already working intensively in this first development phase to optimally prepare the car for customer use.”