A greater emotional intelligence is associated with a increased use of emojis with friendswhile avoidant attachment is associated with less use of emojis with friends and romantic partners, according to a study by the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University (USA). As published by researcher Simon Dubé in the journal ‘PLOS ONE’, this pattern of results varies by gender and type of relationshipand women use emojis with friends and family more often than men.

Despite the omnipresence of the use of emojis In our daily social lives, relatively little is known about who uses them beyond evidence of differences related to gender and personality traits. To fill this knowledge gap, Dube and colleagues at Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute investigated associations between frequency of emoji use, Attachment style and emotional intelligence in all genders and relationship types in a sample of 320 adults.

The results revealed that people with greater emotional intelligence and secure attachment may use emojis more frequently. For women, the highest levels of attachment avoidance were associated with sending and receiving emojis less frequently with friends and romantic or dating partners. For men, higher levels of attachment avoidance were linked to sending fewer emojis to those partners. Besides, women They used emojis more than men, but this difference was specific to interactions with friends and family.

A limitation of the study is that the participants were mostly white, educated, married, English-speaking, heterosexual people, living in United States at that time. But according to the authors, this work opens new avenues of research at the intersection of psychology, computer-mediated communication and study of attachment and emotional intelligence.

“The way we interact during virtual communications can reveal something more about ourselves. “It’s not just a smiley face or heart emoji: it’s a way to convey meaning and communicate more effectively, and the way you use it tells us something about you,” the authors add.