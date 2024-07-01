Ricciardo in points

In a week where the future of Daniel Ricciardo has been questioned several times by the statements of Helmut Marko, increasingly inclined to promote Liam Lawson to Racing Bulls, the Australian responded at the Red Bull Ring with his second place in points zone after the one achieved in Canada.

More and more steps forward

A 9th placealso favored by the final collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, achieved not without some difficulty for the former Red Bull, who commented on his performance as follows: “It was a challenging race and I think we found ourselves on defense more oftenwhich required a lot of concentration and effort – he has declared – my start was good, but I had to position myself on the outside and this made me lose some positions when I found myself without space and forced to widen the line. Once we got the group together, I think we handled it well; the team worked excellently on the strategy to maintain the position and subsequently I defended well against Alonso and then against Gasly in the last stintWe made a significant step forward compared to Barcelona and the weekend was better overall, so I’m happy to bring home some points. Now the aim is to make another step forward for Silverstone, hopefully putting us back in the fight for points.”

Complex weekend

Certainly not an easy weekend for Yuki Tsunoda, on and off the track. After being fined 40,000 euros for using inappropriate language in the team radio during qualifying, the Japanese driver finished in 14th positionoutside the points zone for the third consecutive time: “The race started well; after the start I was behind Alpine and Daniel, but in the third stint I was quite far behind. – he added – the pace wasn’t what we were hoping for and we will have to carefully analyze the reason. Daniel managed his race very well today anyway; so, we closed positively and it seems that we are starting to understand better which direction to take for the next races. This is certainly a positive aspect”.