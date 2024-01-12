Nebenzya: the war in the Middle East moves to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

The war in the Middle East moves to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the UN Security Council Vasily Nebenzya, reports RIA News.

The diplomat stressed that the same picture of destruction has been observed in the Gaza Strip for three months now.

The US and UK began bombing Yemen on the night of January 12th. As Joe Biden said, the attack on the Houthis should demonstrate “an imminent response to hostile acts against freedom of maritime navigation.” In turn, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said that London and Washington will pay a high price for attacks on the country. Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday, January 12, in connection with the aggression of Western countries.