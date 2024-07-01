According to the criteria of

A 34-year-old woman was driving a car seeking to enter the United States from Mexico, through the crossing located at the border city of Calexico, CaliforniaCuriosity arises when the woman wanted to enter through the SENTRI Trusted Traveler ProgramAfter an initial facial recognition, they sent the vehicle for a second, more exhaustive inspection.

In that second inspection, CBP detailed that a “Non-intrusive vehicle scanning using a port imaging systemThere, officers detected “irregularities in the door panels and dashboard. A CBP K-9 team responded and warned about the presence of narcotics”.

They extracted 91 packages hidden in the doors and dashboard of the vehicle, with a total methamphetamine weight of 99.91 pounds. The port director, Roque Cazahe said: “Drug traffickers try to find easy ways to get narcotics across the border and may target members of the Trusted Traveler Program.”

CBP seized large quantities of drugs in the last month Photo:CBP Official

What is the CBP Trusted Traveler Program?



He Trusted Traveler Program (Trusted Traveler Programs, in English), is designed by CBP to facilitate the entry process for low-risk travelers and? were previously approved to enter and exit the United States. There are several program options, depending on the needs of each traveler, according to the official CBP website.

In the case of the woman who was arrested with methamphetamine, she was in the category SENTRIwhich provides quick entry to the United States from Mexico through dedicated lanes at certain land entry pointsas is the bridge located in Calexico.

It should be noted that CBP officers confiscated the narcotics and the vehicle, while the driver was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.