In a dark and narrow office of the fifth floor of the Mathematical Science building of the UCLA, Chris McKinlaAnd, a 35 -year -old mathematician was working on his doctoral thesis on large -scale data processing. At 3 in the morning, while his Colorado superorden processed complex calculations, McKinlay took a break by checking his entrance tray in Okcupid, a Tinder -type dating site where he had been looking for love encounters and since his last break. However, after six first disappointing appointments in nine months, he began to question your focus on the world of digital pairing.

Founded by Harvard mathematics students in 2004, Okcupid It had stood out for its use of algorithms to match users based on answers to endless questions. However, McKinlay realized that His profile was not generating the attention he wantedaccording to a publication of Wired. Mathematical incompatibility between him and Los Angeles girls was evident. Although the city had approximately 80,000 women on the site, its profile only appeared in the coincidences of less than 10% of them. Frustration led him to rethink his strategy.

Instead of following the steps of an average user, McKinlay decided Act as a true mathematician. He knew that, to improve his visibility and compatibility, he would need to better understand the Okcupid algorithm and the preferences of the women who were interested. With cunning, he devised a plan: create false profiles and extract data on the answers that the most attractive women were giving to the site questions. Thus was born its ambitious project.

THE MASTERPLAN TO GET TO LOVE

According to Wired, the mathematician used a script in Python and created twelve false profiles and began arECOPILAR INFORMATION on the preferences of heterosexual and bisexual women between 25 and 45 years. Although Okcupid quickly detected his bots, McKinlay managed to reprogram them with the help of a friend, matching the click speed and writing of a real human. In three weeks, he had accumulated more than six million answers to questions, which allowed him to apply a modified algorithm to identify patterns in the information collected.

The result was a revelation: McKinlay was able to segment women in seven different groups. With this new information, he adjusted his profile to adapt to the two groups that most interested him. Suddenly, the silence in its entrance tray became a torrent of attention. It began to receive an average of ten messages a day, an extraordinary number compared to the average of zero messages that other men received on the site.

However, the way to love was not easy. McKinlay was forced to leave his comfort zone and face a new dating world. Despite the numerous meetings he hadit was the number 88 that would change your life forever. He met Christine Tien Wang, an artist and activist with whom Okcupid had calculated a 91%compatibility. The spark was instantaneous, and after three appointments and two weeks of meeting, both decided to close their accounts on the quotation site.

A year after his first meetingMcKinlay proposed to Christineconsolidating its history as a true testimony of the power of algorithms and mathematics in the search for terrifying love.