Address of a house with a falling wall in the capital disclosed in the Telegram channel “News of Moscow”. He was noticed in the VDNKh area.

We are talking about a hotel located on Yaroslavskaya street, 10/2. In fact, the wall near the building does not fall: such an impression is created due to the three-dimensional illusion applied by the artists on the end face. According to the authors of the project, in this way the customer decided to draw attention to his business and make advertising an alternative to bulky signs.

“Cool”, “Absolutely harmless, but at the same time unusual”, “Cool”, “People with poor eyesight will get stressed”, “Class”, “Cool illusion”, “Realistic”, “Looks funny. The feeling that my brains swam”, “Very cool painted,” commented the users of the messenger.