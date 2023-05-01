













With these anime series you can relive your childhood on Prime Video

Among the most interesting anime we list the following titles:

lupine

The anime tells the life of a thief in the company of all his friends. Each episode will tell the odyssey to steal a specific object.

The island of the treasure

Jim Hawkins is a little boy who embarks on a pirate crew to live the adventure of his life. He, however, becomes a good friend of the ship’s cook. The problem is that later, a rebellion will rise against the captain, since the supposed cook is also a pirate.

The anime is very exciting, since little Hawkins will have to choose between a side to which he owes allegiance and another for which he feels affection.

Kaitou Saint Tail

Source: Kodansha

Saint Tail is a romantic anime full of intense emotions, since it focuses on a little girl who appears to lead a normal life as a high school student. However, she is a kind of Robin Hood, she steals things to give them back to certain people. Everything will change when the young son of a great detective becomes interested in investigating her.

cybersix

It is an anime that adapts an Argentine comic that tells the story of a Nazi scientist who performs experiments on children who will occupy an important political and social position to return him to power. However, he creates a rebellious generation that he decides to exterminate, but he does not count on a small escape, this girl will give him problems in the future and he will try to hunt her down.

cat’s eye

It is an anime full of mystery, because it turns out that an organization notifies its victims through a letter of robberies. However, the police station that must find the thieves suspects people from the office…

Prime Video also has the following classic anime titles:

The champion

the magical warriors

remi

Street Fighter

Gamba’s Adventures

Remember to celebrate Children’s Day by marathoning some of the anime series titles that we leave in this article, we hope they will refresh your memory of some of your childhood days.

