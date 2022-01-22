Another monthly batch of arrears from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) was released this Friday (21) by the CJF (Council of Federal Justice). The lot has 63,700 beneficiaries who have won lawsuits for granting or reviewing retirement, pensions and other benefits.

+ INSS: Benefit consultation with readjustment is now available on the app

According to Folha de S.Paulo, in total, R$960 million in arrears were paid to the federal regional courts. According to the council, 50,518 processes will be covered.

The amount will be used to pay the RPVs (Small Value Requisitions) that were authorized by the Court in December. To be entitled to an RPV, the lawsuit must have been completed, with the payment defined by the Justice, and with arrears of a maximum of 60 minimum wages (which corresponds to R$ 66 thousand in 2021).

The TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region), which serves São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, reported that it has already started processing the information and the procedure for releasing the money to beneficiaries must be completed within seven days. In the region, R$ 167.7 million will be paid in RPVs.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

