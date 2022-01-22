The Aristocats, the classic film from the 70s, would return in a remake in a live action version. According to Deadline, ‘The house of the mouse’ would already have the project in development and would be written by Will Gluck Y Keith Bunin through the firm Olive Bridge Entertainment. Likewise, the same portal reports that the adaptation will be similar to the 2019 Lady and the Tramp movie.

Official poster of The Aristocats. Photo: Disney

The Aristocats

The 1970 film was well received upon its release, grossing nearly $191 million worldwide. The original film was directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, who is also responsible for the classics The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood and The Jungle Book.

What is The Aristocats about?

The Aristocats centers on a cat and her three children, who are about to receive an important inheritance. However, when the family butler finds out, he decides to kidnap them to keep all the money. From that moment on, they will begin a journey in order to return home and prevent the servant from leaving their family without their belongings.

Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz. Photo: Disney

The Aristocats and Quentin Tarantino

The famous film director acknowledged that he had been influenced by the Disney classic. Tarantino assured that in his film pulp fiction there was a hidden homage to The Aristocats. “The twist can be boring. Part of the thing is… I wanted Vincent and Mia to have two different personalities when they danced. When Mia dances, the image I had in my mind was the cat Zsa Zsa Gabor from The Aristocats,” he said in an interview on The Graham Norton show.