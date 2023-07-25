The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will resume operating the marine transport line via the Dubai Ferry between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, with (8) trips on weekdays and (6) trips on weekends, as of Friday, August 4, 2023.

The line runs between Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station in Dubai and the Aquarium Station in Sharjah, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah. This is the only marine transport service between Dubai and the other emirates.

The resumption of maritime transport service aboard the Dubai Ferry comes within the framework of cooperation between the two emirates by increasing transportation options between them, and using marine transport means that operate in accordance with the highest international safety standards in light of the extension of the coastal area between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah.

The duration of the trip between the Ghubaiba stations in Dubai and the Aquarium station in Sharjah is estimated at 35 minutes. There will be two trips in the morning on weekdays at (7:00 and 8:30) from Sharjah, and one trip in the morning from Dubai at (7:45). In the evening, there will be two trips on weekdays at (16:45 and 18:15) from Sharjah, and three trips from Dubai at (16:00, 17:30 and 19:00). 00).

As for the weekend days, from Friday to Sunday, there will be 6 trips, with an average of 3 trips, from each emirate, starting from noon.

Ticket prices are (15) dirhams for one way in the silver class, and 25 dirhams for one way in the golden class, while the fare is free for people of determination and children under five years old. Customers can pay the transportation tariff fees through the customer service desk at the station, using a Nol card, or purchase tickets via the website: https://marine.rta.a