Estadão Content 07/25/2023 – 11:51 am

The appreciation of the majority of international stock exchanges stimulates an increase in the Ibovespa, which most touched 123 thousand points, after closing on Monday, 24, in the range of 121 thousand points, being able to go to a fourth trading session followed by gains. China’s promise to offer more stimulus to its economy and corporate balance sheets instigate stock market gains. In New York, however, the increase is not firm, in the midst of waiting for the Fed’s decision on interest rates, on Wednesday, 26.

“Outside, the Fed is waiting, which should raise its rate by 0.25 percentage points, after the last pause. The question will be the next steps. Now, the market expects the balance sheets of the technology giants at the end of the day”, says Dennis Esteves, variable income specialist at Blue3 Investimentos.

At the same time, in Brazil, the greater-than-expected deflation in the IPCA-15 of July and relief in the core measures of the indicator reinforce the increase in the Bovespa Index, which yesterday rose 0.94%, to 121,341.69 points, the highest level since April 1, 2022.

“The first IPCA-15 test of the week came out, which came with a very good result -0.07% against a median of -0.03%. In addition to the data itself, service prices slowed down. This favors the shares, reinforcing the idea, yesterday’s optimism with China, helping Vale’s shares to rise more than 7% between yesterday and now. It also encourages other stocks exposed to China”, says Gabriel Mota, equity operator at Manchester Investimentos.

In the Focus Report released this Tuesday, the 25th, there was also a cooling in the projections for the closed IPCA in the coming years, with the exception of 2026.

“The deflation of the IPCA-15 may sensitize the Copom, but rising commodities may hinder a more aggressive downward action by the Selic”, ponders economist Álvaro Bandeira, in a morning commentary.

In 12 months, the IPCA-15 was 3.19%. “This puts even more pressure on the Central Bank, as it is the last inflation data before the August Copom. The entire yield curve is falling”, says Esteves, from Blue3 Investimentos.

From China, there are rising stock announcement estimates to cheer up the economy, amid weak activity data. On Monday, the Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, promised to launch a series of measures to help the economy, with incentives for home sales and other struggling sectors.

Most Asian stock markets closed higher, with iron ore rising 1.36% in Dalian, which can boost Vale’s shares and others linked to the metals segment. Petrobras had elevation, following oil.

In Europe and the United States, there is also appreciation of stock indices. The quarterly results of General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM) and 3M pleased investors.

At 11:23 am this Tuesday, the Ibovespa rose 0.94%, to 122,480.18 points. Vale ON had an increase of 3.65%, while Petrobras advanced 0.66% (PN) and 0.44% (ON). Among papers linked to consumption, Magazine Luiza ON rose 5.98%, leading the group with the biggest increases.