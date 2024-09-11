Washington.- U.S. lawmakers have introduced a draft resolution in the House of Representatives warning that Mexico’s approval of the package of 20 constitutional reforms promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would undermine bilateral priorities in trade and security.

Introduced by Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton of Arizona and Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, the draft resolution directly cites the passage of judicial reform in Mexico as well as proposals to eliminate autonomous regulatory bodies in Mexico.

“I am deeply concerned that the proposed constitutional reforms will jeopardize shared economic and security interests (with Mexico), particularly the commitments made in the USMCA and efforts to combat cross-border crime,” Stanton said when presenting the project. The draft resolution in the US House of Representatives on President López Obrador’s constitutional reform proposals follows various statements of concern from both Congressmen and Senators of both parties accumulated in the last three weeks.

“The House expresses its deep concern that the proposed constitutional reforms could contradict the commitments made in the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, putting at risk critical shared economic and security interests,” the bill says.

“The House stresses that several aspects of the reform package undermine joint U.S.-Mexico efforts to strengthen the rule of law, combat organized crime, and address the scourge of fentanyl and human and arms trafficking among broader bilateral priorities.” Under the number H.Res. 1435, the resolution sponsored by Democrat Stanton and Republican Salazar recognizes Mexican sovereignty but also details shared commercial interests between the two countries, including the $130 billion in U.S. investment in Mexico. “The reforms proposed by the current government threaten to take Mexico back to the days of one-party rule,” said Congresswoman Salazar, referring to the era of the hegemony of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) from the 1930s to the 1990s. The draft resolution by Congressmen Stanton and Salazar is part of a series of reactions by U.S. actors who have expressed concern, initiated by that of U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, who in August outlined the risks of judicial reform at a press conference. The three-page draft resolution on constitutional reforms in Mexico was referred to the Foreign Relations Committee, where it must be discussed and approved before being submitted to the full House of Representatives under a timetable determined by the leadership.