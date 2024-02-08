ATLUS announces that Persona 3 Reload it became his fastest title to overcome one million copies sold all over the world. Not only has this fantastic milestone been surpassed in just seven daysbut the game was received very positively by both critics and players reaching a score of 88 on Metacritic.

We too Akiba Gamers we rated it positively, thanks above all to the innovations made to the gameplay which made it much more dynamic than the original. You can find our opinions on the game in the review.

Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Persona 3 Reload it is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

