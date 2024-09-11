Mexico City.- Former diver Rommel Pacheco will be in charge of national sport during the next administration.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced this afternoon through an information card that the Yucatecan is Ana Guevara’s successor as director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade).

Pacheco, who was a multi-medallist in the Central American Games, Pan American Games and World Cups, but never climbed onto an Olympic podium in the four editions of the Games he attended, beat out former soccer player Moisés Muñoz; former tennis player and current head of sports in Nuevo León, Melody Falcó; and Olympic wrestling medalist Daniel Aceves in the race for the reins of Mexican sport. As a Federal Deputy, a position he reached through a party other than Morena, Pacheco had some friction with Guevara, especially over the lack of support for national teams, particularly with exponents of aquatic disciplines.

Rommel captured public attention before the 2016 Rio Olympics when he competed in a World Cup without the tricolor uniform and was not able to listen to the National Anthem at the awards ceremony, to which he went up wearing a shirt with the image of Popeye, due to a suspension by the then FINA because Mexico had not paid the fine for the cancellation of the 2017 Swimming World Championships.

Just last month, Pacheco was in the French capital for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.