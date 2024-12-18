Equality cancels the conciliation funds that Andalusia allocated to “bullfighting practices” with minors

The Junta de Andalucía will not be able to finance its “bullfighting practices” for minors with money from the Ministry of Equality. The ministry headed by Ana Redondo announced this Wednesday, 24 hours after the publication of the news in elDiario.es, that it will “proceed to withdraw” these aid items and will request the withdrawal of the logos of the Ministry of Equality from the days and bullfighting workshops that took place in Almería and two other municipalities two weeks ago.

The “youth bullfighting days” were organized by the Andalusian Youth Institute, dependent on the Ministry of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, and the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno framed these workshops within the state plan Corresponsables, which aims to The objective is to promote family conciliation and gender equality in the area of ​​childcare.

The Ministry of Equality understands that the promotion of bullfighting is contrary to the rights of children, “by inciting animal abuse”, as explained in a press release: “In fact, the Children’s Rights Committee of The UN considers it a “violent exercise” for minors to witness or participate in bullfights,” he says.

“Once the justification for said activity has been analyzed,” the statement highlights, the Ministry “will proceed to deduct the amount thereof from the payment to the Junta de Andalucía of the next transfer of funds from the Co-Responsible Plan. ”The funds of this Plan cannot be used for actions that could be dangerous or involve social conflict, especially in the case of minors,” he concludes.

The Ministry of Equality is working on the development of recommendations for the proper use of the funds corresponding to the Co-Responsible Plan. Along these same lines, it is finalizing a good practices guide aimed at the proper use of state funds linked to the State Pact against Gender Violence.

During the weekend of November 29 to December 1, “youth bullfighting days” were held in Almería capital and the Almeria municipalities of Berja and Laujar de Andarax. The sessions, for which 20 young people between 14 and 16 years of age signed up, included “training and practices of bullfighting with cape, banderillas and muleta,” and also participating in a capea, in which six calves were bullfighted in a bullring.

The Joint Responsible Plan of the Ministry of Equality is endowed with 190 million euros that was distributed among the autonomous communities in 2021 so that they could create a public network of professional caregivers and training activities that would care for children while their mothers worked. It was aimed at “promoting the conciliation of single-parent families, victims of sexist violence, unemployed and women over 45 years of age, and families with vulnerable adolescents and young people up to 16 years of age, through the development of recreational-sports activities.”

The controversy over the inclusion of capeas for children in this conciliation plan was denounced on Tuesday in Parliament by the mixed group Adelante Andalucía. His spokesman, José Ignacio García, has registered a written question to the Moreno Government to give explanations in Parliament.

Teresa Rodríguez’s party wants to know how much these sessions – paid for with public subsidies – have cost, which companies have participated in their organization and promotion, and what relationship the Board finds between this activity and the Co-Responsible Plan.

The youth bullfighting days organized by the Andalusian Youth Institute consisted of training and practices of bullfighting, with different passes with cape, banderillas and muleta, which facilitates the acquisition of skill and ease. It took place on November 30 at the Almería Fairgrounds, Almería Municipal Bullfighting School.

The young people participated in events of coexistence with outdoor training throughout the day, both on November 29, with travel from Almería to Laujar de Andarax and dinner; like on Saturday the 30th, hiking to do sports and, in the process, get to know the area of ​​the source of the Andarax River and the routes of the Laujar and Fuente Victoria irrigation ditches. In the afternoon they did training in the Laujar de Andarax bullring, as explained by the IAJ itself in a note published on its website.

On Sunday, December 1, bullfighting practice took place in a tentadero to develop everything learned in bullfighting and theoretical knowledge. “The most advanced and prepared students bullfighted six calves in the Berja bullring” and the days concluded with a meal in the same bullring.

Sources from the Ministry of Equality contacted by this newspaper defended the activity, ensuring that “it is perfectly normal and legal and that it has been very well received and in high demand.” “It is one of the 60 recreational activities that the IAJ has organized, it has done so by previously speaking with youth associations and local entities,” they say from the department of counselor Loles López.