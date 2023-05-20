On Italy’s Tuscany coast, the seaside resort of Rosignano looks like a postcard paradise with its turquoise sea and shimmering sand. But this landscape is due to a large factory that produces soda ash. For more than a century the Belgian chemical company Solvay has managed the site, with authorization to discharge up to 250,000 tons of waste, pumped directly onto the beach. Although legal and monitored, this activity still has considerable environmental and health implications.

