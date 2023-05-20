The National Electoral Institute (INE) reiterated his call to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to comply with the limits and constitutional parameters and conforms to the principle of neutrality in relation to candidates for popularly elected positionsin accordance with the provisions of the law.

This request is made in response to the complaints presented by the PAN, PRD and Movimiento Ciudadano parties, who point to the comments expressed by López Obrador in his morning conferences on May 9 and 11, in which criticism was made of possible candidates of the opposition

Despite the fact that the call was not made this week, the INE reported yesterday that this request has been reaffirmed, highlighting the need to act with impartiality and neutrality to safeguard equity in the contest and respect the deadlines established by law in relation to campaigns. and pre-campaigns

“The INE reiterates its call to the President of the Republic, to the heads of local executive powers, to the officials of the three levels of government and to the various political actors, to conduct themselves in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and in collaboration with the electoral authorities, contribute to guaranteeing authentic, free and fair elections for citizens in 2023 and 2024,” they reported in a statement.

They also clarify that, although the INE Complaints and Complaints Commission has not granted the precautionary measures requested by the parties that filed the complaints, this request was issued with the aim of promoting an environment of equity in the electoral process.