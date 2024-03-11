



04:29

For many Spaniards, the morning of March 11, 2004 continues to echo in their lives. Most of them are the relatives and friends of those who died in the bomb attack on four trains that were traveling towards Madrid's Atocha station. But 20 years after the attacks, the collective memory of this tragic day is weakening. Marina Colorado, correspondent for France 24, tells us about the actions led by various organizations to prevent new generations from forgetting this episode in their history.