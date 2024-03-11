The youth unemployment rate in Russia has decreased by almost a third since 2020 and reached 7% in the third quarter of 2023. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov on March 11.

The head of the department noted that in terms of youth unemployment indicators, Russia has a confident downward trend.

“If in the cohort of 15-29 years old at the end of 2020 we had an unemployment rate of 10.7%, then at the end of the third quarter of 2023 we saw significant levels of 7%. That is, a decrease of almost a third compared to the 2020 level over the past three years,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

Earlier, on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, announced the launch of a new national project “Personnel”. He emphasized that it is necessary to actually strengthen the connection of all levels of education from school to university, which work in a single logic and for a common result. According to the head of state, the participation of future employers in this issue is important. Starting from the current academic year, a career guidance system has been deployed in all schools in the country, Putin added.

Before this, in December 2023, Putin noted that the country had a minimum unemployment rate of 2.9%. In September, the head of state pointed to record low unemployment in Russia, which is an indicator of the effectiveness of economic policy. He noted that the reduction in unemployment is also due to the implementation of investment projects that create new jobs.