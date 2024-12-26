The Governing Council of the Board has agreed to extend over the next year the consideration of a Priority Industrial Project for the Renault Spain Industrial Plan in the Castilla y León plants, an extension that responds to the company’s request and will allow finalize the planned investments and continue advancing in technological developments.

The Renault Spain Industrial Plan for the Castilla y León plants was declared a Priority Industrial Project by the Government of Castilla y León in July 2021 in order to facilitate and expedite actions related to projects and investments planned by the company within the Plan, as recalled by the Minister of Economy and Finance and spokesperson, Carlos Fernández Carriedo, in the press conference after the Council.

Among the objectives of the industrial plan, which included actions at the Palencia and Valladolid plants, are to advance in the manufacturing of products with hybrid technology, optimize the productive capacity of the Community’s plants and contribute to preserving the level of direct and indirect employment.

The industrial investments in the Palencia and Valladolid plants initially planned have been carried out practically in their entirety, having launched the vehicle allocations included in the Plan, leaving only Some investments aimed at adapting to regulatory standards are pending, that will be executed throughout the next year.

On the other hand, during 2025 it is planned that new technology and improvements in electrification will be introduced in the factories of Castilla y León.

Carriedo has also explained that the declaration of Priority Industrial Project is protected by article 30 of Law 6/2014, of September 12, of Industry of Castilla y León, which provides for the use of this figure for those projects that involve a significant expansion of the industrial fabric of Castilla y León or that help its consolidation, taking into account the economic impact in terms of investment and job creation and its possible technological and innovative impact.