Duel in red

Among the many topics of discussion that Saturday's Bahrain GP provided, there was no shortage of predictable internal confrontation within Ferrari between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque had earned the front row in Friday's qualifying, but the brake problems that have plagued him since the first rounds have enormously complicated his chances in the race.

Sainz, on the other hand, was able to come back, after a less than perfect start, from fifth to third position, overtaking his teammate twice on the track. A situation that inevitably caused a stir – while keeping in mind Leclerc's inability to defend himself to the end – given that at the end of 2024 the Spaniard will leave the team to make room for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

The market doesn't wait

The Madrilenian, however, seems to have drawn it right motivation from his future farewell to Maranello, showing his desire to show off in order to be able to decide his future within the grid with greater freedom. An attitude that can on the one hand help Ferrari extract the maximum potential from their #55, but also complicate internal dynamics should the need arise to implement team games in the best interests of the team.

“Sainz has clearly demonstrated that he does not pay attention to any team order – declared former driver Timo Glock to the German TV channel Sky Deutschland – took very aggressive action against Leclerc and made one thing clear: he will drive for himself, to shine on the driver market“.