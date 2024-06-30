Rins is knocked out

After a less than thrilling qualifying session, Alex Rins started the Dutch Grand Prix from the fifth row, from the fifteenth spot on the starting grid. However, a heavy highside at the first corner put a premature end to his race.

The rider was thrown into the air by his Yamaha and fell heavily to the ground and was bruisedso much so that he had to be helped by the track staff to get up and leave the escape route.

Rins was then taken to the Medical Center for a check-up, having appeared quite sore.

The diagnosis

After the crash on the first lap at Assen, Alex Rins suffered a fracture to his right wrist and was declared ‘unfit’ by doctors.

The experienced Spanish rider will not have much time to recover: MotoGP will be back on track next weekend, for the Silverstone round.