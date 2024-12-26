The Caseta de Los Jardinillos in Albacete was the scene of the solidarity concert this Thursday Albaceteheaded by its promoter, the singer Rozalén, and with more than a dozen artists, before a full house of 3,500 people.

Along with the artist from Albacete, Karmento, Raúl Cimas, Nena Daconte, Julia Martínez, Clacovsky y los Galgos Sedientos y los Solfamidas, Carajillo, Vuelo Fidji, Carletti Porta & Curro Violero, Nacho González, The Niftys, Vermú, have paraded on stage. Melancholic Grasshoppers, DJ Trombo, la Ronda de Motilleja and Señor Aliaga.

The collection of the 3,500 tickets, sold out a few days after going on sale, It will go to Cáritas Diocesana and its support and reconstruction projects for the municipality of Letur after the DANA on October 29.

The singer Rozalén and the comedian Raúl Cimas take part in the ‘Ayuda para Letur’ Solidarity Festival. Víctor Fernández / Europa Press

The mayor of Albacete celebrates solidarity

Among the audience was the mayor of Albacete, Manuel Serrano, who took advantage of the occasion to highlight the generosity, support and affection of the population of Albacete with those affected by DANA.

Accompanied by the Councilor for Culture, Elena Serrallé, the first mayor also thanked Rozalén for the initiativewhich has been extended to all the artists who have participated, as well as all the people, administrations and companies that have made it possible.





Manuel Serrano has asked the mayor of Letur, Sergio Marín, to transfer all his neighbors once again the solidarity of the entire city from Albacete.