Since 2021, Renault has given birth to innovative projects that reinterpret its rich automotive heritage, characterized by iconic models that have marked pop culture. Today, the house of the diamond relies on the creativity of Now I am, one of the most avant-garde designers of his generation, to reinvent the look of the historic Renault 17.

Renault R17

Launched in 1971, this car was the emblem of the idealistic boom of the 70s, a sports coupe with essential lines that stood out for its elegance and performance, equipped with front-wheel drive, longitudinal engine and an attractive design, and capable of conquering a demanding clientele, with over 92,000 units produced between 1971 and 1979. Well, that car is reborn today and it does so in an electric version.

Elegant Restomod

Designed on the monocoque structure of the original car, the R17 retains the cockpit, doors and windows unchanged, but has been expanded by 17 cm to improve road holding. The protruding fenders and wheels give a spectacular and elegant look to the car, which stands out for its four-module rectangular headlights with rounded corners and a transverse band of simplified rear lights.

Electric motorization

The engine, as mentioned, is completely electric, with a Power of 270 HP positioned in the rear part of the vehicle. The flush bodywork, made of carbon, reduces weight to just 1.4 tons and features the Brun Galactique paint, developed specifically for this show car.

Modernized interiors

Interior chapter: the seats, redesigned around the “petal” structure, are enriched with fabrics inspired by furniture, such as the chiné satin in Merino wool and a delicate wool bouclé. The dashboard and the central console have been modernized, maintaining the original comfort, while a central display with contemporary graphics and four geometric screens behind the steering wheel recall the aesthetics of the speedometers of the time. How will it be possible admire this showcar? The R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto will be on display at Maison5 in Paris until September 11. This exclusive prototype will be presented at the Concours Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille from September 12 to 15, and will then be exhibited on the Renault stand at the Paris Motor Show from October 14 to 20.

The French designer speaks

“RRevisiting a legendary car like the Renault 17, expressing my vision to make a sculpture that resembles me, was a particularly exciting challenge shared with Renault. We worked with Sandeep Bhambra and Gilles Vidal on a retro-futuristic theme, almost cinematic – Ora Ïto said – I wanted to cover Renault 17 with a second skin to enhance it and bring it to the present day by interpreting it with my grammar: fluidity, dynamism, rationality and my own signature: simplexity. In fact, I wanted to simplify the complex elements. We respected the most typical elements of the Renault 17 identity, starting from the front. Then, I added fluidity and elegance, but without ever distorting the R17. The history of the Renault 17 and its sporty coupé line have been preserved. I wanted to introduce my stylistic codes, enhancing some elements to make them more timeless, with more futuristic touches, especially thanks to the rims. The interior also takes up my signature. We teleported Renault 17 into the future by making small changes that change everything. We had a motto: ‘the detail is not a detail’. We played on ambivalenceas this car is playful, but also serious. Renault has a strong identity and I like that. Renaults are recognizable at first sight and this restomod is no exception to the rule“.