Mexico City.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) arrested five employees of the pharmacy of the IMSS Regional General Hospital No. 1 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, for the theft of medicines worth 13 million 337 thousand 846 pesos.

Fernando Lerma Castaños, Francisco Núñez Alarcón, Juan Ramírez Martínez, Pedro Sánchez Díaz and Felipe de Jesús Meza Zamudio were arrested and charged with the crimes of robbery and criminal association, the FGR reported.

The judge in charge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Sinaloa also imposed justified preventive detention on them, which is why they will remain imprisoned in the State Penitentiary while the criminal procedure is being processed.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on June 10, IMSS personnel noticed through videos from hospital cameras that said workers allegedly stole boxes containing a variety of medications from the hospital.

Upon reviewing the inventory and counting, there was a shortage of oncology medications, for HIV, diabetes, among others, with an approximate value of 13 million 337 thousand 846 pesos.

Based on these facts, the FGR requested an arrest warrant against the five employees, who were detained by elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC).

“Later, at the hearing, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) provided sufficient evidence to obtain the aforementioned link to the proceedings, justified preventive detention and two months of complementary investigation,” the agency said.