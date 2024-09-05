LSwedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg She was arrested on Wednesday during a protest in Copenhagen against the war in Gaza and the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The diary Extra Bladet released a photo showing Thunberg handcuffed in front of a building at the University of Copenhagen, which was occupied by Several activists from the group Students Against the Occupation.

“This morning we arrested six protesters who briefly blocked the entrance to the University of Copenhagen buildings. All six people have been charged with trespassing. We remain on the scene, which is now quiet,” Copenhagen police said in a statement.

The medium Extra Bladet He also stressed that Thunberg wore a Palestinian headscarf during the protest, a symbol he has used in previous demonstrations. Images of his arrest quickly circulated on social media.

Protests against university collaboration with Israel

Thunberg appeared alongside the group in the occupied building, stressing the importance of demanding justice and ending the violence in Gaza.

The protesters’ action focused on protesting against the University of Copenhagen’s collaboration with Israeli universitiesclaiming that this cooperation contributes to the conflict and occupation in Palestine.

“Students Against the Occupation and I are in an administrative building at the University of Copenhagen,” Thunberg wrote on her Instagram account alongside a video.

The founder of the climate movement Fridays for Future (FFF) has shown in recent months her support for the Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel’s actions following the Hamas attacks last October.

In a video shared on InstagramThunberg appeared alongside the group in the occupied building, highlighting the importance of Demand justice and end the violence in Gaza.

“When UN experts call on the world to act to prevent genocide, we as human beings have a responsibility. Demanding an end to this violence is a matter of basic humanity, and we invite all who can to do so. Silence is complicity. One cannot be neutral in the face of genocide,” she wrote in an article in December.

The Swedish activist has been a leading figure in the fight against climate change through her Fridays for Future (FFF) movement, but in recent months she has extended her activism to issues related to social justice and human rights, including the crisis in Gaza.

Thunberg has also participated in other protests against Israel’s participation in international events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, where she also wore the Palestinian headscarf.

The Swedish activist has been a leading figure in the fight against climate change through her Fridays for Future (FFF) movement. Photo:EFE Share

The University of Copenhagenfor its part, has not made any additional comments on the protest or the actions of the protestersHowever, the incident has highlighted the growing level of activism around the crisis in Gaza and the pressure on academic institutions.