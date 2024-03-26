According to a recent survey by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz at GDC 2024the developers wouldn't be too keen on the idea of ​​a new one PS5 Prowhose reveal almost seems like a done deal.

Everyone who was questioned on the matter would agree that the new console is not a necessary upgrade, and that essentially there is no need for it.

«The developers didn't seem to feel the need, the real problem is that they aren't really making the most of the potential of PlayStation 5» Dring reported. «I didn't meet a single person who understood the point of that choice.”

Strong words are undoubtedly those reported, which put not only Sony's PS5 Pro, but the mid-gen console market in general, in a less than flattering light.

Dring also shared some statements regarding the position on the market Of Xbox. Some software houses would in fact be dissatisfied with the sales of Xbox games, so much so that they were forced to focus on PC and PS5 since launching on Xbox would not be profitable.

Xbox sales were actually already declining in 2023, and in 2024 the situation got significantly worse. As a result some retailers are even considering stop selling of Xbox consoles and games.



