The Department of Education and Knowledge announced the opening of registration for the World Robot Olympiad national competition, noting that the virtual national qualifiers will be held during the period between the third to the fifth of next June, and the winning teams in the qualifiers will represent the United Arab Emirates in the World Robot Olympiad finals, which will be held in Germany, from 17 to 19 November.

The department confirmed that the competition is launched under the slogan “My Robot is My Friend”, where the teams will have to design human-friendly robots to help them in their daily lives.

She pointed out that the World Robot Olympiad offers students from eight to 19 years of age challenging competitions in four main categories, including mission robots, future innovators, future engineers, and sports robots.

The “Robot Missions” competition is based on challenges, where teams must design, build and program a robot that can overcome a number of challenges, while the “Future Innovators” competition is based on projects, where participants must design and develop innovative solutions to address a global problem using robots. Smart. The Future Engineers competition is based on research, in which teams must design and develop a self-driving car that can walk on the road and avoid obstacles. This category aims to introduce the research challenge to schools, and teach students the stages and nature of engineering work by solving real problems, and the “sports robot” competition depends on the design and development of two robots to compete in a two-way match with another team, and the robot must be built using “LEGO” materials, including control units. motors and sensors.

The department stressed the importance of the commitment of the teams and coaches participating in the competition to the principles and ethics of the World Robot Olympiad, which include encouraging teams to learn and master new skills, while enjoying them at the same time.

She pointed out that the Robot Olympiad competitions depend on the team, where the teams consist of two to three members, and each team is assisted by a coach or supervisor, and the coach must be at least 18 years old, and the coach can provide advice and guidance to students before the competitions, but he is prohibited from doing By working instead of a team.



