His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late Issa Saleh Al Gurg, at the Family Council. in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed to the family of the deceased their sincere condolences and sympathy, asking the Almighty God to bless him with his vast mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives beautiful patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also offered condolences, praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to inspire his family and relatives good condolences .





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

