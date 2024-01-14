Real Madrid gave its arch rivals FC Barcelona no chance in the final of the Spanish Football Super Cup and secured their first title of the year. The “Royal team” around German national player Antonio Rüdiger and former world champion Toni Kroos won 4-1 (3-1) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday evening.

For the clearly inferior Barcelona with national team captain Ilkay Gündogan, a goal from former Bundesliga striker Robert Lewandowski was not enough (33rd minute).

The game was decided by the outstanding Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who scored three times for the capital club before the break (8th/10th/39th/foul penalty). His compatriot Rodrygo even added the fourth goal (64th). After a yellow-red card for Barça's Ronald Araujo (71st), who was also considered a transfer candidate at FC Bayern, the Catalans ended the game outnumbered.

Girona is failing in the league

For Real it was the 13th triumph in the Spanish Super Cup. Barça, who prevailed in the final against the Madrilenians in the 2023 final, remains the record winner with 14 titles. The Royals are also on course for the title in the league.

Although coach Carlo Ancelotti's team is currently second behind the surprise team FC Girona, they have played one less game and are one point behind. Girona took the lead on Sunday, but narrowly escaped embarrassment.

The Catalans had to settle for a 0-0 draw at winless bottom team UD Almeria. Girona put in a poor performance and were lucky that the underdogs, who only have six points to their name, didn't take the lead. Aleix Garcia also saw a red card for the guests (80.)







Real Madrid will face Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16, while their opponent in the cup will be Atlético Madrid in the round of 16.