Real Madrid controlled the entire match and played with the Spanish Super Cup champion last season, who was unable to stop Vinicius and ended the match with ten players after Ronald Araujo was sent off for receiving a second warning after two violations against the Brazilian striker.

Vinicius scored two goals from close range in the seventh and tenth minutes, before Robert Lewandowski reduced the gap after following up on a rebound with a powerful shot in the 33rd minute.

But Vinicius restored Real Madrid's two-goal lead again with a penalty kick in the 39th minute after being fouled by Araujo.

The goal was a strong blow for Barcelona, ​​which dominated the second half before Rodrigo scored from a rebound in the 64th minute to make the score 4-1 for his team, which could have increased the difference.