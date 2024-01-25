Friday, January 26, 2024
Reader's Opinion | In the studies of Latin and Greek, we also familiarize ourselves with the intellectual culture of antiquity

January 25, 2024
Ancient languages ​​and culture are taught at the University of Helsinki in three different programs.

Antiquity there has been a recent discussion about teaching culture and ending it (HS Opinion 24.1.). Ancient languages ​​and culture are taught at the University of Helsinki in three different programs: Bachelor's and Master's programs in languages ​​and the Bachelor's program in cultural studies.

In language programs, you can study both Latin and Greek as a major. In connection with the studies, in addition to the language, the intellectual culture of antiquity, especially literature and philosophy as well as mythology, will be introduced. Now there is no discussion about these fields of study, whose degree education is part of the educational responsibilities of the University of Helsinki, and this is not about to change.

There is currently a discussion about the teaching of ancient material culture (formerly Classical archaeology) in the cultural studies program, where it can be taken as a minor subject for 30 credits. In public debate and social media, the word culture is sometimes used in a too limited sense.

Anneli Luhtala

professor of Latin, University of Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

