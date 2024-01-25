Science questions for kids | How far does an electric shock spread in a person?

Elvi Laitinen, 10

Electric shock is often a fatal accident.

A strong electric current, such as for example the mains current obtained from sockets, may pass through the entire person. The current penetrates the skin and travels through tissues such as blood vessels, muscles and internal organs.

You have to take care of electrical safety, so that electric shocks don't happen. Electrical work may only be performed by trained professionals. You should never put anything other than the plugs of electrical devices into the sockets.

Broken electrical cords or devices must also not be touched, but an adult must be told about them. For example, the sparking of a device is an alarming sign.

In so-called static electricity discharges, the electric current is small and harmless. Such can be formed, for example, when jumping on a trampoline.

In this case, electrons, or electrical particles, are transferred from the person to the trampoline mat as a result of friction. When you touch the metal frame of the trampoline, electrons can flow back in the blink of an eye.

The discharge of static electricity is most often felt as a small, unpleasant jolt. The electrons then spread evenly throughout the person. They don't cause sensation anywhere other than in the vicinity of the point of contact.

Janne Alakare

specialist in acute medicine and internal medicine

HUS

Modifying metals requires skill and experience.

How is the blade made? For example, a knife and a chisel?

Jesse Rissanen, 6

Manufacturing starts with cutting a suitable blade blank, i.e. the raw piece of the blade either from a plate or a bar. The blank for knives, circular saws and other blades is usually made of steel.

After that, the blank is pressed, forged or machined into the shape of the blade. Then the blade blank is heat treated to make the steel strong and tough.

The blank is heated to a temperature of 860–1,100 Celsius, after which it is rapidly cooled, making the blank hard and brittle. Next, the steel is heat treated again to become tough at around 350–600 degrees Celsius.

Finally, the blade blank is cooled at room temperature and finished, i.e. polished, coated and possibly also ground.

The blanks for circular blades must be straightened before finishing. It is usually done with a roller straightener. In finishing, the blade gets its final appearance and it is also sharpened if necessary.

The end of the production of circular carbide and diamond blades is a little unusual.

Pieces made of hard metal are soldered to the body of carbide blades, and in diamond blades, a 1.5–3 millimeter layer of industrial diamonds, i.e. artificially produced diamonds, is created on top of the body. In this case, the durability of the blades is significantly better than in blades made only of steel.

Pasi Peura

professor of metal technology

University of Tampere

Man has bred cats with many looks.

Who invented the hairless cat?

Valo Viitanen, 6

Hairless no one actually invented the cat, but the first hairless individuals were born as a result of a change in their inheritance from hairy parents.

Hairless cats have probably existed throughout the history of cats, i.e. thousands of years.

New hairless individuals are still emerging from ordinary country cat houses. The breeding of hairless cat breeds began sixty years ago.

Nowadays, several hairless breeds are known. The sphinx and don sphinx are probably the most common in Finland. The sphinx's skin is covered with thin hair, in don sphinxes the degree of hairlessness varies from completely hairless to short-haired.

The Sphynx is considered to be the first hairless cat breed of all. It originally started in the 1960s in North America.

The developers of the breed were Ridyadh and his mother Yania Bawa mixed Keese and Rita Tenhoves. The most famous of them was Yania Bawa, who was known as a breeder of long-line Siamese cats.

The development of the Sphynx breed began when an ordinary mother Elizabeth gave birth to a hairless puppy named Prune. The Bawat bought the cats from their owner and crossed them to get more hairless cats.

Salla Mikkola

cat researcher

university of Helsinki