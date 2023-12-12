Reader's Opinion | A rental apartment is also a home

Some politicians are alienated from reality.

Social- and the vice chairwoman of the health committee, Mia Laiho (kok), recently proposed in the parliament that social assistance recipients who live in rent could move to a cheaper apartment if necessary, because according to her, there are plenty of them available on Etuovi.com.

This shows how alienated from everyday life some politicians are. A rental apartment is also a person's home. And a home is much more than just a roof over your head. The location of the home is important, for example, in terms of children's friendships and hobbies, school and kindergarten, and parents' work. A move could mean changes to all of these. In addition, changing costs.

Leena Koskinen

Espoo

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.