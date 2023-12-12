Home page World

According to the police, the house in Offenbach was completely engulfed in flames. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

A fire breaks out in a residential building in Offenbach. At least two people die and others are injured. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Offenbach (dpa) – At least two people, including a child, were killed in a fire in a multi-story residential building in downtown Offenbach. Three other people were injured, police said. How severe was initially unclear. According to initial findings, more than 30 people lived in the three-story building, a police spokesman said.

The house was completely engulfed in flames. There was no information yet on where the fire broke out and why. Because of the firefighting operation, the streets were cordoned off over a large area. The police were initially unable to provide any further information about the dead and injured. dpa